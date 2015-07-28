Twitter reacts to upholding of Tom Brady's suspension

Tom Brady's four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on integrity of the game was upheld on Tuesday by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Here's the social media reaction from around the league.
Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll
While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.
Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams
Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.
C.J. Mosley says playoffs are a 'realistic goal' for Jets in 2022
Jets LB C.J. Mosley believes making the playoffs is a 'realistic goal' for a jets franchise that hasn't seen the postseason since the 2010 season.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer'
Justin Jefferson is enjoying a scorching start to his NFL career. But the Minnesota receiver is not satisfied. Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Thursday his eyes are on a gold jacket.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'
With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Justin Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.
NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23
Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.
Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93
Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
Top QB recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas
The most sought-after quarterback recruit of a generation has made a decision. Arch Manning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to the University of Texas.
Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79
Brig Owens, a member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.
Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal
The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.
WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'
On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.