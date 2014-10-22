Twitter breaks down NFL fan bases across the country

The people at Twitter Sports have put together a fun interactive map that shows where to find followers of every NFL team in the U.S., right down to the county.
Twitter sorted fan devotion according to followers of each of the NFL's 32 teams. The map is filled with little surprises that will keep you from being functional at your job this afternoon.
Our big takeaway from the map is how many teams have large fanbases that are thousands of miles away from where the team plays. Places like San Bernardino County, Calif. (Cowboys), Kimball County, Neb. (Packers), Osceola County, Fla. (Patriots) and Washington County, N.C. (Texans) all leave you wondering how their devotion came to be.
Get to interactin', people.
