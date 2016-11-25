Around the NFL

Twenty-two things to know from Week 12 injury report

Published: Nov 25, 2016 at 05:24 AM

The Carolina Panthers ruled out linebacker Luke Kuechly for Sunday's game against the Raiders because he's still in concussion protocol. The star tackler was carted off the field following a hit late in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Saints on Nov. 17.

This is Kuechly's second concussion in the past two seasons. The Panthers will especially miss the NFL's best sideline-to-sideline tackler against a Raiders offense that has lit up the NFL this year.

The Panthers have also ruled out center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and defensive end Mario Addison (foot). The team also placed offensive lineman Michael Oher (concussion) and cornerback Zack Sanchez (groin) on injured reserve.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking Friday:

  1. Redskins coach Jay Gruden, in an radio interview with WTEM-AM in Washington, said an MRI revealed that tight end Jordan Reed suffered a Grade 3 AC joint separation in his left shoulder against the Cowboys.
  1. Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed that offensive linemen Tre' Jackson (knee) and Sebastian Vollmer (hip), won't play this season. Both started the year on the physically unable to perform list. Star quarterback Tom Brady (knee) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Jets. Tight ends Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder) and Rob Gronkowski (chest) were both limited in Friday's practice and have been ruled questionable.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night that Gronkowski is expected to play, according to sources.

  1. The Jaguars announced defensive linemen Jared Odrick (shoulder) and Chris Smith (eye), linebacker Dan Skuta (back) and tight end Julius Thomas (back) will not play Sunday against the Bills.

Running back T.J. Yeldon will work out pregame but is a long shot to play, Rapoport reported, per a source.

  1. Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree is trending in the right direction towards playing, Rapoport reported, per a source. Crabtree will test out his ankle in pregame, which kept him limited in practice this week.
  1. The Browns have ruled out quarterback Cody Kessler (concussion) against the Giants, while corner Tramon Williams (knee) and safety Ed Reynolds (knee) are questionable.
  1. Jets coach Todd Bowles said center Nick Mangold (ankle) and defensive lineman Steve McLendon (hamstring) won't play against the Patriots. Mangold, however, did practice for the first time in nearly five weeks Friday.
  1. Titans announced tight end Phillip Supernaw (concussion) will not play against the Bears.
  1. Sammy Watkins (foot), LeSean McCoy (thumb) and Percy Harvin (illness) are listed as questionable to play against the Jaguars. Bills running back Mike Gillislee (hamstring) is out.

McCoy is actually expected to see an uptick in carries with Gillislee out, Rapoport reported.

  1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said corner Desmond Trufant and punter Matt Bosher are both "game-day decisions" against the Cardinals.
  1. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will be a game-time decision. Center Mike Pouncey will not play Sunday due to a hip injury. Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and tackle Branden Albert (wrist) are both listed as doubtful. Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder)has been ruled questionable for Sunday's tilt.
  1. The banged-up Ravens will be without running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh) and offensive tackle Alex Lewis (ankle). Cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh) are both doubtful.
  1. Giants left guard Justin Pugh (knee) was ruled out for Sunday against the Browns and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice Friday. Pierre-Paul told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones he will play against the Browns. Offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse (knee) and Brett Jones (calf) also were ruled out.
  1. The Bears have listed quarterback Jay Cutler (shoulder) and offensive lineman Josh Sitton (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, while rookie pass rusher Leonard Floyd (concussion) is out.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford will not play due to a hamstring injury. Receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin) will also not play. Cornerback Marcus Peters was a full participant in practice Friday; he is questionable for Week 12.
  1. Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (knee) did not practice on Friday and was ruled out on Saturday for their game against the Packers.
  1. Packers linebacker Jake Ryan (ankle) and cornerback Demarious Randall (groin) were both limited in Friday's practice.
  1. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is officially out for Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury.
  1. Rams coach Jeff Fisher said running back Todd Gurley did not practice Friday due to an illness that has plagued the roster. Fisher expects Gurley to be healthy for Sunday, though.
  1. Niners defensive tackle Quinton Dial (knee, neck), linebacker Aaron Lynch (ankle), wide receiver Torrey Smith (shoulder) and cornerback Jimmie Ward (concussion) are all questionable.
  1. Saints tackle Terron Armstead (knee/quad), running back Travaris Cadet (toe) and running back Mark Ingram (concussion) were all limited in Friday's practices and are questionable against the Rams.
  1. Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin (PCL sprain) is questionable but will play against the Texans, Rapoport reported, per a source.
