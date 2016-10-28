Twenty-one things to know about Week 8 injury report

Coach Hue Jackson announced Friday that veteran quarterback Josh McCown will return as the team's starter for the first time since suffering a broken collarbone in Week 2.
Rookie quarterback Cody Kessler filled in admirably in McCown's absence. The Browns might have something in Kessler, but he currently remains in the league's concussion protocol and was ruled out for the game. Kessler was 0-5 as a starter but completed 66.9 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and just one interception. Kessler's first drive was as terrible as they get but he rebounded pretty nicely.
McCown has been a good quarterback, but his issue has been remaining healthy. In two years with the Browns, McCown has made nine starts, throwing 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Talented rookie receiver Corey Coleman was ruled out, but he shouldn't be out of the lineup much longer. He's been out since breaking a hand in a breakout Week 2 performance against the Ravens, where he hauled in two touchdowns on five catches for 104 yards.
Cornerback Joe Haden is questionable to return after sitting out the last two games with a groin injury.
The Browns are 0-7, but there's reason for optimism in Cleveland. With Jackson running the ship and a good young core to build around, there's light at the end of the tunnel.
Here are some other injuries we are checking in on Friday:
- Bills running back LeSean McCoy is doubtful to play against the Patriots. The veteran has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Safety Aaron Williams (neck) was ruled out. Defensive end Marcell Dareus (hamstring) is questionable.
- Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was ruled out with a knee injury. He's been largely ineffective when he's played this year, but coach Andy Reid said he suffered a setback during last week's game. Spencer Ware has been a breakout star for Kansas City this year and figures to get the bulk of the snaps Sunday.
- Redskins running back Matt Joneswas ruled out with a knee injury. Cornerback Josh Norman and tight end Jordan Reed are questionable and remain in the concussion protocol.
- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett will miss his first game with the team on Sunday. He was declared out with a knee injury. Safety Kam Chancellor (groin) also will not play against the Saints.
In good news for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson was not listed on the injury report, so the quarterback is good to go.
- Texans running back Lamar Miller (shoulder) will be a game-time decision, coach Bill O'Brien said. Safety Quintin Demps (calf) is a game-time decision after missing the last two games.
- Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Eagles. However, all signs have pointed to him suiting up this week.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) and offensive tackle Michael Oher (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday, per the team's injury report.
- Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's contest against the Packers, coach Dan Quinn said.
- Jets linebackers Bruce Carter (quadriceps) and Darron Lee (ankle) are out for their game against the Browns, coach Todd Bowles said. Center Nick Mangold (ankle), cornerback Buster Skrine (knee), offensive lineman Brent Qvale (neck) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle) are doubtful, while tackle Ryan Clady (shoulder) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) are questionable.
- Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (knee) underwent an operation on his meniscus on Thursday and went on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Gary Kubiak said linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring), DeMarcus Ware (arm) and Aqib Talib (back) will all be game-time decisions.
- Titans running back DeMarco Murray (foot) left Thursday night's game against Jacksonville but later returned. Tennessee was being cautious, though, getting Murray an MRI on his foot (with a focus on his toe).
- Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday. Jacquizz Rodgers will get his third straight start as he looks to gop for 100 yards for the third straight time against a mediocre Raiders run defense. The Bucs could get a key cog back on their defense -- defensive end Robert Ayers (ankle) was a full participant for the first time.
- Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee), safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle) running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) and wideoutCordarrelle Patterson (concussion) all didn't participate in practice.
- Packers wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring), guard T.J. Lang (hip), linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring), wideout Ty Montgomery (illness) are all questionable after being limited. Cornerback Damarious Randall (groin) will not play.