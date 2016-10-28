Twenty-one things to know about Week 8 injury report

Rookie quarterback Cody Kessler filled in admirably in McCown's absence. The Browns might have something in Kessler, but he currently remains in the league's concussion protocol and was ruled out for the game. Kessler was 0-5 as a starter but completed 66.9 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and just one interception. Kessler's first drive was as terrible as they get but he rebounded pretty nicely.