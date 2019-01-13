Twelve things we learned from Divisional Round games

The Superdome crowd was a factor from then on, shaking the press box and sending the decibel-level soaring. The Eagles' offense fell dormant in a morass of penalties, wasted timeouts and general chaos. The Saints took control of the festivities coming out of halftime, going 92 yards (or 112, counting penalties) in 18 plays while burning nearly 12 minutes of game time during an instant-classic drive that culminated in a Michael Thomas touchdown -- and New Orleans' first lead of the day.