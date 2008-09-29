Tuskegee and Alabama A&M meet in Circle City Classic on NFL Network

Highlighted during the telecast will be the presentation of the "Chase Major Taylor Award" to future Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Rice earned MVP honors in the 1984 Classic game, leading his alma mater Mississippi Valley State to a 48-36 win over Grambling State. Each year, the "Chase Major Taylor Award," in honor of prominent Indianapolis cyclist, Marshall "Major" Taylor, is awarded to African-American athletes, coaches, athletic administrators and officials who have made significant local and national contributions to youth initiatives, while encouraging excellence in future generations.