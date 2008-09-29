Tuskegee and Alabama A&M meet in Circle City Classic on NFL Network

Published: Sep 29, 2008 at 10:54 AM

The 2008 Circle City Classic featuring the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers and the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs airs live Saturday, October 4 at 4 p.m. ET in high-definition on NFL Network. This marks the second year NFL Network will televise the Classic from Indianapolis and the first year the annual game will take place in Lucas Oil Stadium. Calling the game will be Fran Charles alongside five-time Pro Bowler Sterling Sharpe.

Highlighted during the telecast will be the presentation of the "Chase Major Taylor Award" to future Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Rice earned MVP honors in the 1984 Classic game, leading his alma mater Mississippi Valley State to a 48-36 win over Grambling State. Each year, the "Chase Major Taylor Award," in honor of prominent Indianapolis cyclist, Marshall "Major" Taylor, is awarded to African-American athletes, coaches, athletic administrators and officials who have made significant local and national contributions to youth initiatives, while encouraging excellence in future generations.

played on October 23, 1984 at the RCA Dome. Proceeds help fund scholarships and youth initiatives for its founders the Indiana Black Expo and the Indiana Sports Corporation. Since 1984, over one million dollars have been awarded to deserving Indiana natives who pursue higher education.

In addition to the Circle City Classic game, NFL Network covers all college football news on College Football Now Tuesday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork.

