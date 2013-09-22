Turnovers cost Steelers big in loss to Bears

PITTSBURGH -- Major Wright returned a Ben Roethlisberger interception 38 yards for a touchdown to help give the Chicago Bears a 24-10 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Chicago linebacker D.J. Williams forced a Roethlisberger fumble to set up another score as Chicago's bid for a 3-0 start began with a flourish.
The score marked the second straight week and the 10th time since the start of the 2012 season the Bears returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Steelers, looking to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 1986, responded with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown with 6:35 left in the half to give Pittsburgh life.
Still, the half belonged to the Bears. Chicago needed a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks to win their first two games. There would be no slow start this time after sprinting to a 17-0 lead that had some of the capacity crowd at Heinz Field already heading to the exits less than 15 minutes into the game.
