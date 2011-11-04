Turf toe likely to sideline Cardinals' Kolb for Rams showdown

A nagging turf toe injury has made Kevin Kolb doubtful for this weekend's tilt against the St. Louis Rams, the Arizona Cardinals' official website reported Friday.
Kolb did not practice all week since sustaining the injury during the Cardinals' Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Backup John Skelton is set to start in Kolb's place, but he told the team's site, "As far as I heard, Kevin is still a possibility."
Linebacker Joey Porter (knee), tight end Rob Housler (groin) and fullback Anthony Sherman (ankle) are out, while the Cardinals hope tight end Todd Heap will be able to play.