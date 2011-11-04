 Skip to main content
Turf toe likely to sideline Cardinals' Kolb for Rams showdown

Published: Nov 04, 2011 at 09:57 AM

A nagging turf toe injury has made Kevin Kolb doubtful for this weekend's tilt against the St. Louis Rams, the Arizona Cardinals' official website reported Friday.

Kolb did not practice all week since sustaining the injury during the Cardinals' Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Backup John Skelton is set to start in Kolb's place, but he told the team's site, "As far as I heard, Kevin is still a possibility."

Kolb was in a walking boot until Wednesday.

Linebacker Joey Porter (knee), tight end Rob Housler (groin) and fullback Anthony Sherman (ankle) are out, while the Cardinals hope tight end Todd Heap will be able to play.

