Tulloch, Schommer return to Titans practice after injuries

Published: Aug 23, 2009 at 03:31 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several Tennessee Titans player who have missed time with injuries are practicing again.

Linebacker Stephen Tulloch, who has been out with knee tendinitis, did individual work, and safety Nick Schommer returned Sunday after missing time with a hamstring injury.

Also, nickelback Vincent Fuller increased his workload to include some team drills. He is recovering from a groin injury.

Receiver Mark Jones fielded punts but did little else as he makes his way back from a hamstring problem.

Titans players who missed work included linebacker Josh Stamer (groin), defensive tackle Jason Jones (foot), defensive end William Hayes (knee), receiver Chris Davis (hamstring), cornerback Nick Harper (rest), cornerback Ryan Mouton (ankle) and center Doug Datish (soreness).

