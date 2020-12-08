Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

With Monday's insult came new injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
No longer undefeated, Pittsburgh is dealing with a pair of ailments following its loss to the Washington Football Team.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that cornerback Joe Haden is in concussion protocol, while linebacker Robert Spillane's knee injury is still being evaluated.
Haden hasn't missed a game this season, and only safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has logged more defensive snaps. Spillane's injury is the latest in a string of those to Steelers linebackers; former first-round LB Devin Bush and edge rusher Bud Dupree are both out for the season with torn ACLs.
On the bright side, Tomlin said he is hopeful that cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) can return to play this week after a short absence and that running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Pittsburgh takes on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:
- The Baltimore Ravens are getting close to full strength ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle) are expected to return to the lineup tonight. Both were questionable heading into the day and missed the Ravens' Week 12 loss to the Steelers after also appearing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Cleveland Browns announced that guard Wyatt Teller has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Taywan Taylor also was placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury and defensive end Porter Gustin was activated off the COVID list.
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate underwent successful shoulder surgery Tuesday morning by Dr. James Andrews to repair a torn labrum, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tate is looking at a four-to-six month recovery and should be ready for training camp. Tate finished the 2020 season with 14 catches for 150 yards in nine games played. The 2018 seventh-round pick has one year left on his rookie deal.
- Washington coach Ron Rivera had no update Tuesday morning on the status of running back Antonio Gibson, who left Monday's win with a toe injury.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive lineman Ted Larsen to their practice squad.