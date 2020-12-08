Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

With Monday's insult came new injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No longer undefeated, Pittsburgh is dealing with a pair of ailments following its loss to the Washington Football Team.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that cornerback Joe Haden is in concussion protocol, while linebacker Robert Spillane﻿'s knee injury is still being evaluated.

Haden hasn't missed a game this season, and only safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has logged more defensive snaps. Spillane's injury is the latest in a string of those to Steelers linebackers; former first-round LB Devin Bush and edge rusher Bud Dupree are both out for the season with torn ACLs.

On the bright side, Tomlin said he is hopeful that cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) can return to play this week after a short absence and that running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh takes on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

