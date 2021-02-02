Around the NFL

Tuesday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Watkins (calf) 'very optimistic' about playing Super Bowl LV

Published: Feb 02, 2021 at 11:10 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Sammy Watkins' long-awaited return may come just in time for the biggest game of the year.

Listed as questionable in last week's official injury report, Watkins practiced on Monday and gave a positive update on his status for Super Bowl LV.

"Feeling pretty good," Watkins told reporters Tuesday. "Very optimistic. Been having good practices, so hopefully I can go out there and have fun and play."

Watkins has been dealing with a calf injury that has kept him off the field since Week 16. It's the second stretch of games missed this season due to injury for Watkins, who hauled in 37 balls for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

"It's always good to have Sammy around." Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters Tuesday. "When Sammy is healthy and at his best, we're a much better team."

In last year's Super Bowl-winning run, Watkins appeared in all three playoff games for the Chiefs and made a considerable impact, hauling in 14 receptions for 288 yards and a score. In Super Bowl LIV, Watkins had five catches for 98 yards.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the team held a walkthrough Tuesday consisting of 40-50 plays. While everyone participated, Arians noted injured players Antonio Brown﻿, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are "still not ready to go," per NFL Network's Sara Walsh. Linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, who's listed as questionable, told reporters he's taking it day by day with his hamstring and will "see how it goes" when Sunday comes around. Arians said Monday that David would play.

  • The New Orleans Saints are hiring former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard to be their secondary coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Richard was out of coaching last year after serving as the Cowboys defensive backs coach the previous two seasons.
  • The Houston Texans are expected to hire Frank Ross as their special teams coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Ross worked in personnel alongside new general manager Nick Caserio in New England and was an assistant special teams coach with the Colts for the past three seasons.
  • Robert Saleh is adding two more former colleagues to his staff. The New York Jets are hiring Marquand Manuel as safeties coach and Tony Oden as senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach, Pelissero reported. Manuel worked with Saleh in Seattle and Oden was the 49ers DBs coach last year.
  • The Chicago Bears announced they have hired former NFL safety and Pro Bowler Mike Adams as their assistant defensive backs coach.

