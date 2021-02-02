Tuesday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Watkins (calf) 'very optimistic' about playing Super Bowl LV

Sammy Watkins' long-awaited return may come just in time for the biggest game of the year.

Listed as questionable in last week's official injury report, Watkins practiced on Monday and gave a positive update on his status for Super Bowl LV.

"Feeling pretty good," Watkins told reporters Tuesday. "Very optimistic. Been having good practices, so hopefully I can go out there and have fun and play."

Watkins has been dealing with a calf injury that has kept him off the field since Week 16. It's the second stretch of games missed this season due to injury for Watkins, who hauled in 37 balls for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

"It's always good to have Sammy around." Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters Tuesday. "When Sammy is healthy and at his best, we're a much better team."

In last year's Super Bowl-winning run, Watkins appeared in all three playoff games for the Chiefs and made a considerable impact, hauling in 14 receptions for 288 yards and a score. In Super Bowl LIV, Watkins had five catches for 98 yards.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the team held a walkthrough Tuesday consisting of 40-50 plays. While everyone participated, Arians noted injured players Antonio Brown﻿, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are "still not ready to go," per NFL Network's Sara Walsh. Linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, who's listed as questionable, told reporters he's taking it day by day with his hamstring and will "see how it goes" when Sunday comes around. Arians said Monday that David would play.