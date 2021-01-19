Around the NFL

Tuesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Published: Jan 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Antonio Brown received good news on Tuesday: His knee injury isn't significant enough to guarantee he'll miss Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

An MRI on Brown's knee did not reveal serious issues, and he's considered day to day in the lead-up to Tampa Bay's appearance in the conference title game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Brown played 27 offensive snaps in the Buccaneers' Divisional Round win over the Saints this past Sunday, missing most of the second half due to his knee injury. Without him, Tom Brady turned to backups Tyler Johnson and Scott Miller in order to continue moving the ball in a close game that Tampa Bay ultimately won.

Brown's late arrival saw a steady climb in production in the final weeks of the regular season, and he scored a touchdown in the Bucs' wild-card victory over Washington. Brown has four touchdown grabs on the season, scoring at least one in each of Tampa Bay's games from Week 15 through Wild Card Weekend. His presence could be a boost for the Buccaneers, who are trying to reach Super Bowl LV and become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ dismissed from August arrest

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ stemming from an August arrest for battery after his father went missing have been dismissed, Tom Pelissero reports.
Bills preparing for Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne in lead-up to AFC title game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol. The Bills are preparing for both Mahomes and Chad Henne to play in the AFC Championship Game.
Matt LaFleur on Week 6 loss to Bucs: Packers have 'come a long way from that day'

Though the Packers loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6, coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay is a different team going into the NFC Championship Game.
Washington finalizing deal with Marty Hurney to be general manager

Marty Hurney will be the next general manager of the Washington Football Team. The former Panthers GM will re-join his former head coach Ron Rivera in the nation's capital.
Terry Fontenot hired as Falcons general manager

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Terry Fontenot as their next general manager, the team announced Tuesday.
Ravens inform RB Mark Ingram he will be released

﻿Mark Ingram﻿'s run with the Baltimore Ravens has come to its end. The Ravens informed the 10-year veteran he'll be released on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.
Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jon Arnett passes away at 85

Jon Arnett, one of Southern California's greatest running backs who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 85.
Kevin Stefanski: Browns 'established our identity' in 2020, expects Baker Mayfield to 'continue to improve'

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the Browns established an identity and that quarterback Baker Mayfield was a large reason why. 
NFL memo details different format for combine; individual workouts will be held on pro days

The NFL informed teams on Monday that the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is officially changing formats.
Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney meeting with Washington, considered top candidate 

Former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is meeting with key members of the Washington Football Team's front office Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The group includes head coach Ron Rivera, per sources informed of the meeting.
Ravens waive QB Robert Griffin III after three seasons

﻿Robert Griffin III﻿'s time with the Ravens has reached its conclusion. Baltimore announced Monday it has waived the backup quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick after three seasons. 
