Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 09:10 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Fresh off an emphatic win on Monday night, the Chiefs have some finger-crossing to do.

Defensive tackle ﻿Chris Jones﻿ tweaked his groin in Kansas City's 34-20 victory over Baltimore, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team will see how Jones' injury feels Tuesday, per Pelissero, but it is not believed to be a serious ailment.

Jones' importance to Kansas City's defensive efforts can't be understated. When ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ signed his 10-year extension, he made sure to leave some money on the table for the Chiefs to spend on retaining Jones, a 2019 Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro who proved his value again Monday night, recording two sacks of ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿.

With the Chiefs facing a quick turnaround ahead of Sunday's Week 4 meeting with New England, they'll have to hope Jones can recover in time to be fully available against the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Patrick Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who surpassed the milestone in 36 games. 
San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed makes a run against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
news

49ers TE Jordan Reed headed to IR, to miss 6-8 weeks with sprained MCL

Jordan Reed's return has met a familiar stop: Injured reserve. The tight end is headed to IR with a sprained MCL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Week 3 inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III works out during an NFL football camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Former All-Pro S Earl Thomas visiting Texans

Free agent safety Earl Thomas is in Houston for a workout with the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
A general overall upper deck view of NRG Stadium home of the Houston Texans shown with a full crowd from a end zone corner view during a Wild Card week NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Houston. The Chiefs won the game 30-0. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field. The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Vikings. 
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Carroll upset by Trysten Hill's twisting of Carson's leg: 'He really hurt him'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is upset over a tackle Trysten Hill made on Chris Carson saying the play "really hurt him."
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB

The Bears officially have a new starting quarterback. Coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Nick Foles is replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago's QB1.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

