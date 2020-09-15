Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Around the NFL

Zach Banner's first season as Pittsburgh's starting right tackle is likely over after one game.

The initial diagnosis for Banner's knee injury is a torn ACL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Banner will undergo an MRI to verify the injury, which will end his season if confirmed.

Banner suffered the injury late in Pittsburgh's 26-16 win over the New York Giants on a game-sealing touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. While the Steelers enjoyed their first victory of 2020, Banner was visibly upset on the sideline as his teammates helped him move from one location to another, seemingly aware of his unfortunate outcome.

The former USC lineman is in his third professional season and second campaign with Pittsburgh after beginning his NFL career with Cleveland. Former Western Michigan lineman Chukwuma Okorafor is listed as Banner's backup on Pittsburgh's depth chart.

Here are the other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • The Detroit Lions are placing cornerback Justin Coleman on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury Sunday, Pelissero reported, per a source. Detroit's hope is Coleman is ready to return when he's eligible in three weeks.
  • The Tennessee Titans have restructured safety Kevin Byard's contract for salary cap purposes, clearing $6.12 million in 2020 cap space, Pelissero reported. He still makes $9.1M this season. Byard is under contract through the 2024 season.
  • Free-agent quarterback Shea Patterson is set to work out for the Baltimore Ravens this morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Patterson, who played for Ole Miss and Michigan, recently spent time with the Chiefs.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals are claiming kicker Austin Seibert off waivers from the Browns, Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Seibert was replaced in Cleveland by Cody Parkey and now has an opportunity to replace Randy Bullock in Cincinnati and kick against his former team on Thursday night.

Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert (4) runs during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Bengals claiming former Browns kicker Austin Seibert ahead of 'TNF' meeting

Austin Seibert's revenge tale is being written. One day after the Browns waived him following a dreadful Week 1 outing in Baltimore, Seibert is joining the Bengals via waiver claim.
Steelers RB Benny Snell proves 'ready to answer the bell' in Week 1
news

Steelers RB Benny Snell proves 'ready to answer the bell' in Week 1

Listed as the Steelers' second runner, Benny Snell didn't begin his second professional season with the greatest expectations. The spotlight is now trained on him after he exploded for 113 yards while filling in for James Conner on Monday Night Football.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio on lack of timeout usage: 'I didn't want to extend the drive'
news

Broncos coach Vic Fangio on lack of timeout usage: 'I didn't want to extend the drive'

After losing to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio explains why he decided not to call a timeout and ice a kicker having the worst night of his career.
Titans K Gostkowski hits game-winner after missing career-high four kicks
news

Titans K Gostkowski hits game-winner after missing career-high four kicks

Stephen Gostkowski hit a game-winning field goal on Monday night to put the Tennessee Titans over the Denver Broncos, 16-14, but before that it was a night to forget for the 14-year veteran. 
Giants RB Saquon Barkley stifled by Steelers D in 'MNF' loss
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley stifled by Steelers D in 'MNF' loss

Pittsburgh's offense was responsible for the 26 points scored in the team's first win of the season but it was the job done by the defense against Giants running back Saquon Barkley that stood out most.
What we learned from Steelers, Titans wins on Monday night
news

What we learned from Steelers, Titans wins on Monday night

Ben Roethlisberger made his return to the Steelers' helm on Monday night, but it was the Pittsburgh defense that led the way to a season-opening 26-16 win over the Giants. In the nightcap, an unsteady Stephen Gostkowski's game-winner lifted the Titans over the Broncos to conclude Week 1.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Sep. 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Steelers RB James Conner exits 'MNF' vs. Giants early with ankle injury

Entering the 2020 season, all signs pointed to James Conner being the bell-cow in Pittsburgh. On "Monday Night Football" against the Giants, the fourth-year running back encountered his first hurdle on his road to achieving that goal. 
Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader
news

Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader

The official inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton inactive vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos will be without their star receiver to open the season against the Titans on Monday night. Courtland Sutton was a long shot to play, Ian Rapoport reported, and it proved to be true when inactives were released. 
Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss
news

Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss

The Browns' season-opening blowout loss has produced a flurry of Monday personnel activity. Out are TE David Njoku with a knee injury and K Austin Seibert, who was waived. In is K Cody Parkey, just in time to take over for Week 2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reacts from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs' loss to Saints 'Round 1 of a 16-round fight'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was not happy after their loss to the Saints Sunday. But the coach knows this is just Week 1 and is taking it as a learning experience.
