Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Zach Banner's first season as Pittsburgh's starting right tackle is likely over after one game.
The initial diagnosis for Banner's knee injury is a torn ACL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Banner will undergo an MRI to verify the injury, which will end his season if confirmed.
Banner suffered the injury late in Pittsburgh's 26-16 win over the New York Giants on a game-sealing touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. While the Steelers enjoyed their first victory of 2020, Banner was visibly upset on the sideline as his teammates helped him move from one location to another, seemingly aware of his unfortunate outcome.
The former USC lineman is in his third professional season and second campaign with Pittsburgh after beginning his NFL career with Cleveland. Former Western Michigan lineman Chukwuma Okorafor is listed as Banner's backup on Pittsburgh's depth chart.
Here are the other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:
- The Detroit Lions are placing cornerback Justin Coleman on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury Sunday, Pelissero reported, per a source. Detroit's hope is Coleman is ready to return when he's eligible in three weeks.
- The Tennessee Titans have restructured safety Kevin Byard's contract for salary cap purposes, clearing $6.12 million in 2020 cap space, Pelissero reported. He still makes $9.1M this season. Byard is under contract through the 2024 season.
- Free-agent quarterback Shea Patterson is set to work out for the Baltimore Ravens this morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Patterson, who played for Ole Miss and Michigan, recently spent time with the Chiefs.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are claiming kicker Austin Seibert off waivers from the Browns, Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Seibert was replaced in Cleveland by Cody Parkey and now has an opportunity to replace Randy Bullock in Cincinnati and kick against his former team on Thursday night.