Tuesday Huddle: Rodgers steps up, Raiders struggle, Bush shines

» I want to admire the Denver Broncos for opening the season with a blowout victory on the road. At the same time, I find it impossible to ignore the fact that their opponent, the Oakland Raiders, provided no more resistance than they could expect to receive going against air on the practice field. Jay Cutler did show how much better a quarterback he is now that he's undergoing treatment for diabetes. He has regained the size and strength to stand tall in the pocket (not that the Raiders defense gave him much reason to feel uncomfortable) and throw the ball with zip and accuracy. Rookie receiver Eddie Royal demonstrated that he has difference-making skills. But, I'm sorry. It's hard to truly know just how good the Broncos are because their opponent was so incredibly bad. We'll get a much better idea when they take on the San Diego Chargers in Week 2.