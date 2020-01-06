Tua Tagovailoa's leap of faith: Uncertainty for draft-bound QB

In front of a room packed with dozens of reporters on Monday, Saban gave Tagovailoa an impassioned introduction, saying his spirit had impacted both Saban and teammates like few players he has been around in more than four decades as a coach. Tagovailoa's character might be the easiest aspect of his evaluation by NFL clubs, but the toughest aspect will undoubtedly be medical. NFL team doctors will not only scrutinize Tagovailoa's prognosis to play in 2020, they'll also evaluate whether his hip injury could affect the length of his career. That's a consideration that can impact his draft status right along with his immediate readiness. Predicting the likelihood of a recurrence, Jeremiah noted, will be a relevant factor.