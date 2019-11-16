Tua Tagovailoa out for rest of season with right hip dislocation

A promising future for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dealt a crushing blow on Saturday.

Tagovailoa, a Crimson Tide junior, is out for the rest of the season after sustaining a dislocated right hip in the first half against Mississippi State.

"Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium," Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement released by the team. "He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season."

Forecast by many as a potential high first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa's future is now uncertain after he was injured in the first half against Mississippi State.

Alabama, which won the game 38-7, was winning 35-7 late in the first half when Tagovaila scrambled and threw an incomplete pass while pressured and hit from behind, falling forward on his face. A pair of defenders hit him and he remained on the ground. He later got up with help from the training staff, with his face bloodied.

Tagovaila was carted off the field and later taken to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo CAT scans and MRIs, head coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game.

The Alabama signal-caller had already missed a game earlier in the season with an ankle injury and was a game-time decision Saturday against Mississippi State.

At the time of the injury, he had completed 14-of-18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.