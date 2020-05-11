Tua Tagovailoa reaches deal with Dolphins on rookie contract

These contracts aren't all that much to write home about anymore, as we're more than a decade removed from the olden days of rookie deals, when the highly touted newcomers could leverage their newfound value and hold out for more money. Some holdouts lasted into training camp back then, but with both the last collective bargaining agreement and the new CBA ratified in March, rookie salaries have since been relegated to a slotting system. Tagovailoa's place as the No. 5 overall pick scheduled him to be paid the aforementioned total. All that's left to figure out is the size of a signing bonus and the language of the contract.