Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa to wear No. 1

Tua Tagovailoa is the one for the Dolphins.

Miami's rookie quarterback will wear No. 1, the team announced. Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall last month out of Alabama, where he wore No. 13.

The Dolphins retired that number in 2003 in honor of Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Tagovailoa said shortly after being drafted he wasn't worried about what number he'd wear. He'll don a number that hasn't been worn by a Dolphins QB before, according to Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero.

No. 1 is uncommon for QBs leaguewide. Warren Moon, Cam Newton, Jeff George and Kyler Murray are among the notable signal-callers to wear the number.

Tagovailoa was one of three Miami first-rounders from the 2020 draft. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson will wear No. 73 and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene No. 46.

The Dolphins also released number assignments for veteran newcomers, including CB Byron Jones (24), RB Jordan Howard (34), LB Kyle Van Noy (53), G Ereck Flowers (75), OLB Shaq Lawson (90) and DE Emmanuel Ogbah (91).