Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins offense 'not up to our standard' in loss to Chargers: 'Very disappointing'

Tua Tagovailoa authored the worst game of his career in Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, unable to find the mark and getting outdueled by Justin Herbert.

"It's very disappointing for us to go out there as an offense and kind of show what we showed," Tagovailoa said. "That's not up to our standard, that's not how we play football here, and that was very disappointing."

The Miami Dolphins quarterback completed a career-low 35.7% of his passes, going 10-of-28 for 145 yards with one touchdown for a 65.3 passer rating. Tua's 35.7 completion percentage was the worst by a Dolphins QB since David Woodley (31.0) in Week 15, 1980, per NFL Research.

Tagovailoa struggled from the outset against a Chargers defense missing a host of key pieces. He completed just 3 of 15 attempts in the first half for a measly 25 yards. Things got a little better in the second half, but the Dolphins never found a rhythm.

Tua connected on one deep shot to Tyreek Hill for a 60-yard TD. Beyond that, he completed just nine passes for 85 yards.

It's the second straight week that Miami's offense has been slowed in its trip to California, where the Dolphins lost back-to-back games to the 49ers and Chargers, putting up just 17 points in each contest.

Tagovailoa said it's not about what the defenses have done differently but rather the lack of execution from Miami that has them on a two-game skid.