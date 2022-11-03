Around the NFL

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

Published: Nov 03, 2022 at 06:59 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

It's been more than 20 years since the Miami Dolphins have recorded a playoff win, but that's not holding Tua Tagovailoa back from speaking on his squad's Super Bowl aspirations.

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, the third-season quarterback made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

"I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here. We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then hopefully winning one."

A cavalcade of notable offseason additions garnered plenty of optimism for the Dolphins. If that was not enough to show Miami was all-in on a playoff push, Tuesday's trades to bring in Chubb and Wilson were.

Thus, for a club looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the third time in 20 years, there is no hesitation in speaking aloud about making not just a postseason run, but a Super Bowl.

A proven winner in college at Alabama, Tagovailoa clearly believes in his Dolphins as more and more are believing in him.

Already having developed a chemistry with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa is turning in his best season so far thanks at least in part to the additions of wideout Tyreek Hill, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and running back Raheem Mostert. Tagovailoa is 5-1 as a starter this season with league highs of 9.0 yards per attempt and a 112.7 rating as he's completed 130 of 186 passes for 1,678 yards (279.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

While positive results have been had thus far, the Dolphins are still a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2000 and hasn't been in a Super Bowl since the 1984 season. But before the Dolphins get back to the big game, it would seem they have to believe they can get there first.

And their 24-year-old QB surely does.

Said Tagovailoa: "I would say I have full belief that we are capable [of winning a Super Bowl]."

Related Content

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'That's kind of the first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE