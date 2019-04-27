Around the NFL

Trysten Hill signs work ethic contract with Cowboys DC

Published: Apr 27, 2019 at 05:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Dallas Cowboys conducted a thorough check on defensive tackle Trysten Hill before selecting him in the second round (58th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hill's dedication to football was called into question at Central Florida.

Still, the Cowboys felt good enough to bring him aboard after talking to his college coaches and requiring Hill to sign a work ethic contract with Cowboys defensive coordinate Rod Marinelli.

As for the work ethic contract, turns out it had nothing to do with Hill's time in college. Instead, the informal procedure, which details expectations, is more for internal use among the Cowboys' defensive linemen.

"I do this with every guy from a free agent to a draft pick, just my own copy of it, back and forth, front and back," Marinelli said, via Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram . "It talks about how we play, what I ask of you in practice, day of games, all of it. I am very clear of it.

"I said to him, 'If it doesn't fit you, tell me now, because you will not be happy here. I told him to keep it, and he said, 'Coach I feel great about this.' It's just about how you play. It's a lot of different things, but how you carry yourself, how you play in our system. The effort and the want to, every snap. We're unique that way -- how hard we practice and play. I usually see that on film early with guys. He really plays hard. If you watch his tape, he really hustles. That's the passion we want in these guys."

Barring any specific legal language built into Hill's actual rookie contract, which he hasn't signed yet, the informal agreement between the second-round pick and Marinelli won't hold weight in a court of law.

But it's a unique honor-bound and motivational approach between two men, and Marinelli and Hill established a bond during the pre-draft process and stayed in touch leading to the draft.

"I can't put into words how important our relationship is with each other," Hill said, via the Star-Telegram. "He wants the best out of me and I want to give him everything I've got. Him really taking hold of me this whole process, and me being able to call him and chat with him and hear his voice was huge in this whole ordeal."

Now, it's up to Hill to stay true to his word to put in a full effort on the football with his new team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.