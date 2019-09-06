Trubisky: Bears' offense 'at its best' when balanced

Montgomery's night started out promising as he gained 10 yards on the first two touches of his career. But he carried the ball just four more times. Cohen was used strictly as a receiver, often lining up in the slot and catching eight passes. He also took the Bears' first offensive snap of the game out of the wildcat and fumbled. The down was replayed because of a Packers penalty but it served as a microcosm for Chicago's rushing output.