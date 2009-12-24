Troublesome knee lands Colts WR Gonzalez on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts placed wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season after he failed to return from a knee injury that he sustained during the opener.
Gonzalez sprained ligaments in his right knee during the Sept. 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and later had arthroscopic surgery on the knee, delaying his return. Gonzalez practiced Monday but sat out Wednesday, prompting Thursday's announcement.
"Anthony has been diligent in the rehabilitation of his knee, but it has not progressed to the point that it will allow him to return to the field this season," Colts president Bill Polian said in a statement released by the team. "We look forward to his healthy return next season."
Gonzalez was the Colts' first-round draft pick in 2007 and was expected to fill in for franchise receiving leader Marvin Harrison, who was released in an offseason cost-cutting move. Gonzalez has 94 receptions for 1,240 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.
