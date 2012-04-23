Troopers suspended over caravan 'escort' reports

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two New Jersey state troopers have been suspended without pay after being accused of escorting a caravan of high-performance cars on a 100-mph trip down the Garden State Parkway.
The state attorney general's office announced the suspensions of Sgt. 1st Class Nadir Nassry and Trooper Joseph Ventrella on Monday. Nassry's attorney says reports of speeding and reckless driving are exaggerated. It wasn't immediately known if Ventrella had an attorney.
The alleged incident occurred March 30. Witnesses told the state Turnpike Authority two state police cars were escorting the caravan.
The Star-Ledger of Newark was first to report the incident.
An agent for former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs says that his client drove to Atlantic City that day, but won't say whether Jacobs was part of the caravan.