Trevor Siemian shoulders blame for hits he's taking

Published: Nov 16, 2016
Kevin Patra

The Denver Broncos' offensive line makes a sieve look impenetrable.

The Broncos blockers allowed six sacks Sunday to a New Orleans Saints defense that isn't exactly the 1984 Bears. Those six sacks earned were more than a third of the Saints' 17 total for the season.

Despite getting walloped each week, Trevor Siemian placed the blame on his shoulders.

"I probably got hit too many times. A lot of that is on me," Siemian told Mike Klis of KUSA-TV in Denver. "But I'm no different than anybody else -- whatever it takes and very, very lucky and happy to get the win down there.''

Siemian was hit 17 times Sunday, but insisted the shots were mostly his fault.

"One time last week I was too deep (in the pocket),'' he said. "It's hard enough for our tackles to block those guys. They're (opposing pass rushers) on scholarship, too. When you get that deep in the pocket it's too tough on those guys. For a lack of a better word I'm kind of screwing them over. There's some of that and you've got to get rid of the ball on time, sometimes. I'm still getting the feel for that.''

It's commendable for the quarterback to shoulder some of the blame. It's what we've come to expect from team leaders.

It doesn't change the fact that the Broncos' offensive line could end up being a fatal flaw preventing them from repeating as Super Bowl champs.

Siemian has played more efficiently than last year's active quarterbacks in Denver, but he's struggled with a non-throwing shoulder injury. The Broncos have no plans to change quarterbacks anytime soon, hoping that the bye week will help the second-year passer heal.

"That's the thinking,'' Siemian said. "This will be a good week for me, not just me but everybody truthfully to get healthy, get a breather mentally and come back ready to roll.''

