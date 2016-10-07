Around the NFL

Trevor Siemian questionable to play vs. Falcons

Published: Oct 07, 2016 at 11:52 AM

After missing one half of football in Week 4, Trevor Siemian is still at risk of sitting out a full 60 minutes on Sunday.

The Broncos quarterback, still dealing with a left shoulder injury suffered against the Buccaneers, was limited in practice Friday and is questionable to play against the Falcons. Siemian told NFL Network's James Palmer on Wednesday that he expects to play, but Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has yet to declare his starter. In fact, Palmer reported on Friday's NFL Total Access that Kubiak is willing to take his decision up to kickoff.

"He did a little bit more, took more reps in practice and like I said, we'll continue to see how he comes out of it," Kubiak told reporters Friday. "We have 48 hours here so we'll see how he comes out of it tomorrow, how he's feeling, but he took a lot more today so we'll see where he's at."

Paxton Lynch played up to the task in relief of Siemian on short notice last week, so how soon would Kubiak decide to play the rookie if Siemian isn't fully healthy? The coach is keeping that decision close to the vest.

"We'll wait and see," Kubiak added. "I don't think I need to work out a quarterback to know if he can play or not like we do other players that run and cover and do those types of things. It's more of me watching him over the next 48 hours and see how he does tomorrow."

UPDATE: Lynch will start over Siemian against the Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield have mutual interest in return for 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield have mutual interest in him returning for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.
news

Lions TE Sam LaPorta (knee) active for Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) is officially active for Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Divisional Round Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Divisional Round games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy leading game-winning drive: 'That's all I can ask for'

Despite looking off-kilter for much of the game, quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final minutes of Saturday's game to take the 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers, earning their fourth trip to the NFC Championship Game in the last five years, and the QB's second in his two NFL seasons.
news

Packers' Matt LaFleur after Jordan Love's two-interception outing vs. 49ers: 'This one's gonna hurt him'

Riding a four-game winning streak, Packers quarterback Jordan Love again showed flashes of a slam-dunk franchise quarterback on Saturday, but he also reverted with two interceptions in a brutal 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers came back to beat the Green Bay Packers, 24-21, on Saturday to advance to their third consecutive NFC Championship Game.
news

C.J. Stroud, Texans corralled by Ravens defense (again) in Divisional Round loss

The Baltimore Ravens bested C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans through the majority of a 34-10 victory, holding the Texans' offense without a touchdown. It was the same fate dealt to a debuting Stroud and his squad in a 25-9 Week 1 loss.
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on noise over playoff failures before win vs. Texans: 'You know I heard that'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was electric in the Ravens' 34-10 win over the Houston Texans, scoring four combined touchdowns with 152 yards through the air and 100 on the ground to banish the narrative of his playoff failures.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) ruled out in win vs. Packers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a left shoulder injury and was ruled out of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Ravens' win over the Texans in AFC Divisional Round

Behind a dominant performance from their MVP-candidate quarterback in the air and on the ground, the Ravens are returning to the conference title game for the first time since the 2012 season.
news

Divisional Round Saturday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round games for the 2023 NFL season.