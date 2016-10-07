Trevor Siemian questionable to play vs. Falcons

After missing one half of football in Week 4, Trevor Siemian is still at risk of sitting out a full 60 minutes on Sunday.
The Broncos quarterback, still dealing with a left shoulder injury suffered against the Buccaneers, was limited in practice Friday and is questionable to play against the Falcons. Siemian told NFL Network's James Palmer on Wednesday that he expects to play, but Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has yet to declare his starter. In fact, Palmer reported on Friday's NFL Total Access that Kubiak is willing to take his decision up to kickoff.
"He did a little bit more, took more reps in practice and like I said, we'll continue to see how he comes out of it," Kubiak told reporters Friday. "We have 48 hours here so we'll see how he comes out of it tomorrow, how he's feeling, but he took a lot more today so we'll see where he's at."
Paxton Lynch played up to the task in relief of Siemian on short notice last week, so how soon would Kubiak decide to play the rookie if Siemian isn't fully healthy? The coach is keeping that decision close to the vest.
"We'll wait and see," Kubiak added. "I don't think I need to work out a quarterback to know if he can play or not like we do other players that run and cover and do those types of things. It's more of me watching him over the next 48 hours and see how he does tomorrow."
UPDATE: Lynch will start over Siemian against the Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.