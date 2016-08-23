Around the NFL

Trevor Siemian doesn't throw at Broncos practice

Published: Aug 23, 2016 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A day after Gary Kubiak named him the starter for the Denver Broncos' third preseason tilt, quarterback Trevor Siemian did not throw at practice.

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told reporters that Siemian did not throw Tuesday because of a sore shoulder. The quarterback did guide the first team during the running portion of practice, but Kubiak said Siemian is "day-to-day" as far as throwing goes.

On Monday, Kubiak downplayed the injury, saying he believed Siemian would return Tuesday. Holding Siemian out of passing drills is likely precautionary -- if he were truly injured, he wouldn't have participated at all.

Mark Sanchez took the first-team quarterback reps in the throwing portion of practice Tuesday. Rookie Paxton Lynch worked with the second team.

Despite the missed throwing session, Siemian is still in line for the start in Saturday's tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.

Naming the seventh-round pick the starter for the third preseason game signifies that Siemian enjoys a lead over Sanchez to win the starting gig to open the season. The competition is far from over, however, with all three quarterbacks expecting to see plenty of playing time Saturday.

Assuming the arm soreness dissipates in short order, Siemian gets the first crack at impressing coaches and locking down the chance to lead the Super Bowl champs on opening night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe quarterback Dak Prescott will have any limitations when he returns to the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

news

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Longtime veteran tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL. Walker spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb learned he suffered a ankle sprain instead of a fracture and will be out two to four weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Tom Brady speaks on his recent frustrations with the Bucs offense, including his outburst on the sidelines during the team's Week 6 loss in Pittsburgh.

news

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has been calling plays on offense since his arrival in 2019, but the team's recent struggles have had him considering handing off those duties for the first time.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on benching J.C. Jackson: 'It just wasn't good enough in the first half'

Although the Los Angeles Chargers came away with a victory against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night, head coach Brandon Staley had to bench highly paid cornerback J.C. Jackson in the second half and overtime to right the defense.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'

Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense behind Russell Wilson came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night.

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching in loss vs. Chargers: 'I'm not gonna lie. It hurt a little'

There would be no revenge game Monday night for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon against the Chargers, his former team of five years. Gordon was done for the game in the second quarter after only three carries for eight yards.

news

Kicker Dustin Hopkins boots Chargers to OT win despite injured hamstring

Los Angeles kicker Dustin Hopkins, bum hammy and all, connected on a 39-yard game-winning kick in overtime to lift the Chargers over the Denver Broncos, 19-16.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Denver QB Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE