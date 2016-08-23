Trevor Siemian doesn't throw at Broncos practice

A day after Gary Kubiak named him the starter for the Denver Broncos' third preseason tilt, quarterback Trevor Siemian did not throw at practice.
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told reporters that Siemian did not throw Tuesday because of a sore shoulder. The quarterback did guide the first team during the running portion of practice, but Kubiak said Siemian is "day-to-day" as far as throwing goes.
On Monday, Kubiak downplayed the injury, saying he believed Siemian would return Tuesday. Holding Siemian out of passing drills is likely precautionary -- if he were truly injured, he wouldn't have participated at all.
Mark Sanchez took the first-team quarterback reps in the throwing portion of practice Tuesday. Rookie Paxton Lynch worked with the second team.
Despite the missed throwing session, Siemian is still in line for the start in Saturday's tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.
Naming the seventh-round pick the starter for the third preseason game signifies that Siemian enjoys a lead over Sanchez to win the starting gig to open the season. The competition is far from over, however, with all three quarterbacks expecting to see plenty of playing time Saturday.
Assuming the arm soreness dissipates in short order, Siemian gets the first crack at impressing coaches and locking down the chance to lead the Super Bowl champs on opening night.