Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp.

That plan remains on schedule.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Lawrence has been throwing over the last two weeks. While he's not 100 percent yet, his workouts are starting to look and feel normal again, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that all signs are good as Lawrence's rehab is going well.

Lawrence underwent surgery on Feb. 16 to fix an issue he'd dealt with the past several years at Clemson.

While around 150 of his draft classmates are in Indianapolis on Thursday getting in-person medical checkups, Lawrence won't be joining the crew.

Rapoport reported that Lawrence is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Marissa Mowry this weekend. That's a pretty good reason to miss the group medical evaluation.