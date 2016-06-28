Around the NFL

Trevone Boykin charged with misdemeanor assault

Published: Jun 28, 2016 at 02:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection to his arrest on Dec. 31, according to Bexar County (Texas) court records.

The former TCU standout, who was was suspended from playing in the Alamo Bowl following his arrest on a suspicion of assault charge, was indicted by a San Antonio grand jury on on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 1 -- three days into Seahawks training camp.

Boykin also could face a charge of assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony. The Bexar County District Attorney's Office stated it's working on a possible plea deal with Boykin.

"We are still discussing the terms of a possible plea agreement with Mr. Boykin and his attorney," the district attorney's office wrote in a statement to NFL Media.

Boykin was arrested in San Antonio on the morning of Dec. 31 for allegedly striking a patrol officer and being involved in a bar fight, the Associated Press reported. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released from custody the same day.

TCU coach Gary Patterson held him out of the Alamo Bowl for violating team rules. He was signed by the Seahawks in April after going undrafted. The Seahawks also signed quarterback Jake Heaps this offseason.

Boykin's charge comes less than a week after former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home games beginning in Week 7

Beginning with the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams will require all home game attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk going without a target in Week 1 left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. HC Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Trent Sherfield.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW