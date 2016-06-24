Tarvaris Jackson arrested after allegedly threatening woman

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an argument with a woman, the Osceola County (Florida) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL Media.

(Osceola County Jail/)

According to the police report, the woman said she feared for her life when the quarterback allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her and threatened to kill her while he was intoxicated. Police arrested Jackson and he was released from Osceola County Jail after posting $2,500 bond.

The woman told police that the quarterback arrived at their Kissimmee, Florida, home drunk and kicked in their bedroom door before getting into a verbal altercation with her. She said Jackson later took out a gun, loaded it and pointed it at her, stating "I will kill you," according to the police report.

A friend of Jackson's who was at the home restrained the quarterback when he threatened her. The woman told police she grabbed a knife and later a clothing iron to protect herself.

When police arrived, Jackson told them he was in a verbal argument with the woman. Jackson said no gun was involved, but police saw a 9 mm handgun on the kitchen counter, the report states. According to the report, Jackson said he grabbed a book bag that contained the gun because the woman was holding a knife. He also confirmed to police that he said he would shoot her, the report states.

Jackson, a free agent, has served as Russell Wilson's backup on the Seattle Seahawks for the past three seasons. His first stint in Seattle was in 2011 when he started 15 games for the 7-9 Seahawks.

In March, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expressed hope the team would bring back Jackson for 2016. Seattle could be going in a different direction, however, at backup quarterback. The team signed Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps earlier this offseason.