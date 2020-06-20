Around the NFL

Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 01:05 PM

Trent Williams signs restructured deal with 49ers, passes physical

Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Trent Williams has a new deal in San Francisco. Well, new-ish.

The veteran left tackle signed a revised contract with the 49ers on Friday, just under two months after being traded by the Washington Redskins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal allows Williams to advance half of his 2020 cash and guarantee it, Rapoport added, per a source.

Williams is due $12.5 million this season, the final year of a five-year extension signed with D.C. in 2015.

In addition to signing his tweaked contract, Williams passed his physical with the Niners this week, Rapoport reported.

#ninergang 🦍🤞🏾

San Francisco acquired Williams to replace the retiring Joe Staley on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, sending a 2021 third-rounder and a 2020 fifth-rounder back to Washington. During their standoff with Williams, the Redskins had sought to trade the Pro Bowl tackle for either at least a first- or second-rounder. But Williams' injury risk and his spat with the organization drove his price down, and San Francisco eventually acquired him after a deal with Minnesota failed to materialize earlier that weekend.

The 31-year-old tackle missed the entire 2019 season after demanding a trade out of Washington, who he claims misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his head that he later underwent surgery to remove. Williams has not played a game since Dec. 30, 2018.

When the seven-time Pro Bowler does return to the field, he'll be anchoring the blind side for the reigning NFC champions and doing so in a contract year. This week's restructure ensures Williams will not hold out during training camp but it does not guarantee that the 49ers will retain the tackle past this season, only that they have addressed his long-established demands in the present.

Whether Williams is San Francisco's tackle of the foreseeable future, and at what price, will be determined by his ability to come back after a year-plus away from the game.

