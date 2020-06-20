Trent Williams signs restructured deal with 49ers, passes physical

San Francisco acquired Williams to replace the retiring Joe Staley on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, sending a 2021 third-rounder and a 2020 fifth-rounder back to Washington. During their standoff with Williams, the Redskins had sought to trade the Pro Bowl tackle for either at least a first- or second-rounder. But Williams' injury risk and his spat with the organization drove his price down, and San Francisco eventually acquired him after a deal with Minnesota failed to materialize earlier that weekend.

The 31-year-old tackle missed the entire 2019 season after demanding a trade out of Washington, who he claims misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his head that he later underwent surgery to remove. Williams has not played a game since Dec. 30, 2018.

When the seven-time Pro Bowler does return to the field, he'll be anchoring the blind side for the reigning NFC champions and doing so in a contract year. This week's restructure ensures Williams will not hold out during training camp but it does not guarantee that the 49ers will retain the tackle past this season, only that they have addressed his long-established demands in the present.