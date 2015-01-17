Around the NFL

Trent Richardson out, dealing with family emergency

Published: Jan 17, 2015 at 07:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Trent Richardson insisted his Divisional Round benching wouldn't happen again. However, he didn't travel with his Colts teammates to face the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Kevin Bowen of the team's official website reports that Richardson did not make the trip to New England due to personal reasons.

Richardson told ESPN.com on Sunday that he missed the Colts' walk through because he's dealing with "a very serious family emergency."

"I'm still at the hospital," he added. "I wouldn't purposely just miss walk through."

Richardson's play never improved this season and his role was drastically diminished. He took one snap in the Wild Card round and was inactive last week. There was some speculation that Richardson's poor play and diminished duties were due to weight issues. The running back brushed off those theories this week.

Whatever the reason for him missing Sunday's matchup, this is just the latest in a long line of setbacks for the running back who has adamantly insisted he'd turn things around in Indy.

The Colts will once again will lean on Daniel "Boom" Herron as the primary back with Zurlon Tipton as the backup.

Herron has proven to be a much better fit in the Colts' offense. In two playoff games he has 35 carries, 119 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 117 yards. Herron is a tough runner with some big burst ability. His elevation in the passing game -- both blocking and catching -- has made life much easier on Andrew Luck the past several weeks.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints HC Sean Payton: 'It's disappointing' Michael Thomas' surgery didn't happen sooner

Initial reports suggest Saints WR Michael Thomas is due for a mid-season return. But as general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton shared on Wednesday, they believe the star receiver could've been looking at a different road to recovery had a few things been managed differently.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement. 
news

Packers acquire WR Randall Cobb from Texans for sixth-round pick

The Packers are sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to bring back wide receiver Randall Cobb, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers and the team in which he starred for eight seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
news

Two playoff teams inquire about possibility of trading for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Interest in Xavien Howard is starting to take shape, with two playoff teams among the clubs interested in acquiring the All-Pro corner.
news

Aaron Rodgers says he considered retirement during Packers standoff, wanted more say in team decisions

Aaron Rodgers ended his standoff with the Packers by reporting to camp Tuesday and followed it with a doozy of a press conference Wednesday.
news

Davante Adams wants to be NFL's highest-paid WR, doesn't want to negotiate with Packers during season

Green Bay wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ addressed the media for the first team since reports emerged that he and the club had broken off long-term contract extension negotiations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for NFL-record $4.3M

A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card recently sold for an NFL-record $4.3 million, besting a Tom Brady card that sold this offseason for $3.1 million.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE Zach Ertz was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday. The four-year deal locks in all eight of the team's draft picks. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Deshaun Watson participates in Texans' first training camp practice

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was on the practice field for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as they kicked off training camp ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Colts sign RT Braden Smith to four-year, $70M extension

The Colts have agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith, the team announced Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW