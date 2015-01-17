Trent Richardson out, dealing with family emergency

Herron has proven to be a much better fit in the Colts' offense. In two playoff games he has 35 carries, 119 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 117 yards. Herron is a tough runner with some big burst ability. His elevation in the passing game -- both blocking and catching -- has made life much easier on Andrew Luck the past several weeks.