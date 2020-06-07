Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 07, 2020 08:31 AM

Tremaine Edmunds is 'epitome' of what Bills want in star, leader

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Tucked away in Buffalo, there's an emerging defensive star, who by all accounts is standing out in skill, play and character.

Aspirations are lofty and talent is abundant for the Bills.

Nonetheless, over the past two seasons they've lost defensive leaders Lorenzo Alexander and Kyle Williams.

Looking for new leaders to emerge – even while the COVID-19 pandemic has subjected teams to a virtual offseason – defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier believes youth and experience hasn't held middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds back from stepping up.

"Well the first guy that comes to mind is just seeing Tremaine's development in this offseason," Frazier told reporters Thursday when asked who he's seen step up to replace the lost leadership -- via team transcript. "This virtual offseason. Just the way he has been kind of bringing players together and talking with them, calling them, reaching out to them, going past his own position, the linebackers position. And the same thing with Jordan Poyer, the same thing with Jerry Hughes, reaching out to teammates to try to develop that unity that we're missing right now because we're not around one another. Those guys really come to mind, guys that are reaching out across their position lines, trying to help the young guys as well as the veterans to stay connected."

Edmunds is still a young guy, himself. Having just turned 22 at the onset of May, Edmunds has as many years of NFL service as he has brothers in the league – two. Edmunds, whose older brothers Trey, 25, and Terrell, 23, each play for the Steelers, is heading toward his third campaign with Buffalo. He's coming off a sensational year in which he posted 115 tackles (his second 110-plus-tackle season in as many years) and nine passes defended.

While a new wave of talent has pushed the Bills into becoming an AFC East frontrunner, they have lost the veteran guidance and character of the aforementioned Alexander and Williams over each of the last two campaigns. Williams spent the entirety of his 13-year career in Buffalo and was very much the heart and soul of the squad while finding his way to six Pro Bowls and Alexander, who retired after last season, played his final four falls in Buffalo and is still a member of the NFL Players Association.

Now, from Frazier's viewpoint, Edmunds is emerging not just as a star in the league, but a principal figure in the locker room.

In more ways than one, Edmunds has already established himself as a standout in the league and a focal point of the Bills defense.

It's certainly not lost on Frazier how impressive and special Edmunds has been in just a short time and how phenomenal the backer's future may well be.  

"When you look at the fact that he's just going to third season and just turning 22, so young, so much promise ahead of him, and he's achieved so much already," Frazier said. "I mean, to already be recognized as one of our leaders on our team and on our defense. We're very, very fortunate to have him. He's the epitome of what you would want one of your star players to be, one of your leaders to be. A guy you don't have to worry about late at night. You know he's going to be where he's supposed to be, you know he's going to do what he's supposed to do when it comes to football. We're just very, very fortunate to have him as a star player for the Buffalo Bills for sure."

Related Content

Can JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner bounce back for Steelers?
news

Can JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner bounce back for Steelers?

If the Steelers' offense is to match the play and acclaim of their burgeoning defense, it is quite likely JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner must come back to the level and production they showed prior to last season.

Lamar Jackson looking to join rarefied company of Mannings 
news

Lamar Jackson looking to join rarefied company of Mannings 

The reigning MVP has started his career 0-2 in the playoffs. The only two quarterbacks to do that and go on to win a Super Bowl are Peyton and Eli Manning. 
Broncos players, coaches lead peaceful protest in Denver
news

Broncos players, coaches lead peaceful protest in Denver

Von Miller, Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons and Drew Lock were among the Denver players to partake in Saturday's march.
Bengals pledge $250K to initiatives chosen by players, staff
news

Bengals pledge $250K to initiatives chosen by players, staff

The Cincinnati Bengals became the latest team Saturday to respond with action amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 
Matt Ryan thinks Todd Gurley will be 'awesome fit' with Falcons
news

Matt Ryan thinks Todd Gurley will be 'awesome fit' with Falcons

Atlanta's QB told ESPN this week that Gurley and he have worked out together in Southern California in recent weeks and that he is already taken with the two-time All-Pro RB.
Elway on fighting against injustice: I am not going to stay on sidelines
news

Elway on fighting against injustice: I am not going to stay on sidelines

Denver Broncos GM John Elway said in a statement Friday that he is joining his players, coaches and organization in "speaking up against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell: NFL 'wrong' for not listening to protesting players earlier 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league admits it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest" in a video posted across the NFL's social media platforms.
A detail view of a New England Patriots helmet during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Patriots pledge $1M toward local grassroots organizations

The Patriots announced that owner Robert Kraft and his family are pledging $1 million to grassroots organizations "that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and create meaningful change in our community." 
Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community
news

Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community

Matt Ryan is putting his money where his heart is. The Falcons quarterback announced he's starting a campaign to "help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta," which he made a sizable donation to.
NFL coaches return to team facilities
news

NFL coaches return to team facilities

NFL teams are back in the building. Well, at least parts of them. Friday is the first day coaches are allowed to return to team facilities, and the Bengals' Zac Taylor and Steelers' Mike Tomlin were already spotted in their respective headquarters.
Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice
news

Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice

As protests throughout the United States continue in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota, the Jacksonville Jaguars players are leading a march of their own Friday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL