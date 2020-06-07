Tremaine Edmunds is 'epitome' of what Bills want in star, leader

While a new wave of talent has pushed the Bills into becoming an AFC East frontrunner, they have lost the veteran guidance and character of the aforementioned Alexander and Williams over each of the last two campaigns. Williams spent the entirety of his 13-year career in Buffalo and was very much the heart and soul of the squad while finding his way to six Pro Bowls and Alexander, who retired after last season, played his final four falls in Buffalo and is still a member of the NFL Players Association.

"When you look at the fact that he's just going to third season and just turning 22, so young, so much promise ahead of him, and he's achieved so much already," Frazier said. "I mean, to already be recognized as one of our leaders on our team and on our defense. We're very, very fortunate to have him. He's the epitome of what you would want one of your star players to be, one of your leaders to be. A guy you don't have to worry about late at night. You know he's going to be where he's supposed to be, you know he's going to do what he's supposed to do when it comes to football. We're just very, very fortunate to have him as a star player for the Buffalo Bills for sure."