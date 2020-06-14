Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need

Establishing a new regime as a rookie head coach is no doubt an arduous task in any offseason.

However, 2020 has been a seemingly unprecedented year for all its tribulations. Thus, for a coach such as Matt Rhule who's not just starting anew with the Panthers but taking on his first NFL head coaching job, one can only imagine the difficulties of implementing Xs and Os, much less building chemistry across a virtual offseason.

Veteran safety Tre Boston believes Rhule has already made an excellent impression, though, and that the Panthers are ready to play for him.

"I think this guy has an edge to him. I think he has a certain 'it' that coaches have to have," Boston told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the Rapsheet + Friends podcast. "I'm excited to see him more in person with the guys, because right now, I think he started with a nice lead because he has a nice momentum going in between how he's treated us, how he's respected us, how he respects our time. That means a lot to professionals and men, adults, as well. So, I think Rhule has set himself up for success with his men. We trust him. We believe in him. And when we get together, it's all about building chemistry and knowing that we are the Carolina Panthers and we're gonna do what it takes to win ballgames around here."

The 45-year-old Rhule was hired in January to take the Panthers into a radically new era. Ron Rivera was fired in the midst of last season. Longtime franchise face Cam Newton has been released – just like longtime tight end Greg Olsen. Luke Kuechly is still there – but it's as a coach as he retired from playing. It's very much a new-look Panthers organization.

Rhule is doing this after seven seasons as a head coach in the college ranks – four at Temple and the last three at Baylor.

Despite the magnitude of the undertaking and the daunting nature of the current setting of the world, Rhule has managed to make a fine impression in Boston's eyes.

Having played four seasons under Rivera in Carolina before singles seasons with the Chargers and Cardinals, Boston is back in Carolina and is of the belief that he'll be playing for a good man, as well as a good coach.

"I think he's a good guy," Boston said. "Before you're ever a coach and Xs and Os, I want to know the type of guy you are as a human being. Type of guy you are as a man around your family. The type of husband you are. From what I've seen, he's a great guy. A loving father. A great husband. The way he speaks to his men. The way he is about his details. The way he gets the guys rallying and gets them going. And we might just be on Zoom and little stuff like that. To get guys pumped up over a video, that means a lot. That's who Rhule is."