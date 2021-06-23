Around the NFL

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' 2020 season: 'Last year was a failure to me'

Published: Jun 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ enjoyed one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end, setting a record with 1,416 receiving yards to go along with 11 TDs and 105 catches -- all career highs.

After becoming the first tight end to earn 1,000 yards in five straight seasons, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fell short of back-to-back Super Bowl wins, losing the Lombardi to ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The All-Pro told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the final loss made all the statistical greatness meaningless in his eyes.

"I took a note from the (Chicago) Bulls when they were winning their (NBA) championships and had their run. It don't mean a thing if you ain't got the ring, baby," he said. "All those accolades, all that stuff, it might be cool when I'm sitting down on a couch watching the young guys trying to chase the record, but right now, none of that really meant anything. Last year was a failure to me, to be honest. It just is. That's just what I have in my heart. That's the type of player I am, man. If we're not going out there winning Super Bowls, man, the season isn't a success."

For some players like Kelce, a season is as black-and-white as that: pass or fail. Fortunately, for the prolific TE, he plays on a team with perennial Super Bowl aspirations. It would be interesting to juxtapose his response to such a question in, say, 2014, before ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' arrival, the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory and sky-high expectations dropped into Kansas City. Perhaps his perspective would have been the same. Perhaps slightly more shaded in gray.

For now, Kelce plays on a team that expects to be a Super Bowl winner each season with its current core. His comments underscore those beliefs with a bright highlighter.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield's agent on contract extension: 'I think something will be done this summer'

While Browns QB Baker Mayfield noted earlier this offseason he was in no rush to get a contract extension done, the QB's agent, Jack Mills, said recently that he's not planning to wait out the other two QB deals.
news

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith 'absolutely will not play for another team'

Baltimore veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has played with one organization since being a first-round draft pick in 2011. He doesn't plan on ever donning a different NFL jersey.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith considers Julio Jones trade a 'win-win'

Arthur Smith watched his new Falcons team trade generational wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ to his old club in Tennessee. After weeks of speculation, the coach wasn't sideswiped by the trade.
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Return after nearly two years has 'been a breath of fresh air'

Jets LB C.J. Mosley has been largely forgotten after injuries and a COVID opt out left him off the field the last two years, but the former Pro Bowler is aiming to get back on track in 2021. 
news

NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

With Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it. The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract. The team announced it signed Joe Tryon, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.
news

Nate Ebner withdraws from contention for U.S. Olympic rugby team due to injury

Veteran NFL defensive back and special teamer ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ won't participate in the Olympics this time around. Ebner, currently a free agent, announced an injury will keep him from trying out for the USA Rugby team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
news

Free agent WR Golden Tate's wish list includes Titans, Colts, Rams

﻿Golden Tate﻿ remains a free agent months after being released by the Giants following two years of disappointing production, but he's eyeing a few potential landing spots.
news

James Conner: Cardinals RB tandem 'can be one of the best in the league'

Running back ﻿James Conner﻿ spent the past three seasons as the Steelers' workhorse when healthy. Now the 26-year-old joins a Cardinals club where he'll share a backfield with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿.
news

Jon Gruden praises Carl Nassib: 'What makes a man different is what makes him great'

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the league's first openly gay player, owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden praised his courage. 
news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW