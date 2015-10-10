Transactions roundup: Patriots cut CB Fletcher

Bradley Fletcher was a healthy scratch in Week 3. Now the cornerback will be searching for a new job.
The New England Patriots cut Fletcher on Saturday, in advance of their contest with the Dallas Cowboys. The Pats promoted safety and special teamer Brandon King from the practice squad.
Fletcher was listed as questionable on the team's injury report after hurting his hamstring in practice on Thursday.
The 29-year-old corner signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract this offseason. Bill Belichick benched Fletcher after getting burned on 68 snaps in the first two weeks, including just 19 snaps in Week 2.
Other transactions around the NFL on Saturday:
- The Oakland Raiders announced they cut safety Taylor Mays and signed safety Tevin McDonald off the practice squad. The Raiders signed Mays prior to Week 2 after suffering injuries at the position. Mays missed last week's contest and was questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
- Shareece Wright wanted his release and he got it. The 49ers announced they cut the corner and signed guard Andrew Tiller from the practice squad.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed undrafted rookie running back Rod Smith off the practice squad. With Marshawn Lynch (hamstring) ruled out and veteran Fred Jackson (ankle) questionable, Smith could see the field behind rookie Thomas Rawls. The 'Hawks placed corner Tharold Simon on injured reserve.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived offensive lineman Matthew Masifilo and promoted tackle Reid Fragel from the practice squad.
- The receiver-needy Baltimore Ravens promoted Jeremy Ross to the 53-man roster and waived defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi. With Steve Smith Sr. out, Ross will return kicks and add depth to the receiver group.
- The Denver Broncos released veteran tight end/fullback James Casey on Saturday to make room for the return of Derek Wolfe.