Around the NFL

Transactions: Panthers pad Greg Olsen's contract

Published: Aug 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Greg Olsen didn't nab the big-money extension he hoped for, but the Panthers tight end has a solid shot to make some extra scratch in 2017.

The club on Thursday packed Olsen's deal with $2 million in incentives, a source involved in negotiations told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Scheduled to make $6.5 million this season, Olsen has the opportunity to earn up to $8.75 million based on catches, receiving yardage, average per catch and additional honors. The tight end is still on tap to make $6.5 million in 2018, the final year of his contract.

"It just shows when two sides are reasonable and act in good faith, there is always a fair resolution," Olsen told Panthers.com writer Max Henson. "Obviously I am very thankful. The team didn't have to do this. They acknowledged there was something that could be done, it was just a matter of finding the correct format. I think that's what we've accomplished."

It's the latest move by interim general manager Marty Hurney, who said earlier this month he was "looking at" an extension for Olsen, who pondered a holdout this summer under former GM Dave Gettleman.

"We look at all these cases individually and we decided there was an opportunity to reach a win-win solution," Hurney told Panthers.com writer Bill Voth.

Olsen, 32, has been integral to Carolina's offense, piling up 428 catches for 5,384 yards and 32 touchdowns over 93 regular-season starts since 2012. He finished last year with his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Other transactions we're tracking on the final day of preseason fare:

  1. The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkinsto a five-year, $81 million extension with $49 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. Additionally, tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz signed a three-year contract extension with the Texans, a source involved told Rapoport. The deal is worth roughly $22 million, with $10.1 million guaranteed, Rapoport added. Texans fullback Jay Prosch also signed a three-year, $5.75 million contract extension, with $2.7 million guaranteed with the Texans, Rapoport reported.

Rapoport also reported the Texans have sealed up a valued defender:

  1. The Chiefs announced that they have released offensive lineman Jah Reid.
  1. The Detroit Lionstraded offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, according to Rapoport.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles

Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

news

Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; LaFleur not concerned about QB's Sunday status

Aaron Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, the QB is sitting out of Packers practice. Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status.

news

Week 6 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that rookie David Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice.

news

Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.

news

Dak Prescott throws at practice, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

While Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team his preparing to start Cooper Rush vs. the Eagles in Week 6.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams issued citation after postgame shove

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's touchdown in Bills' win: 'That's the first of many'

Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career touchdown in a blowout victory over the Steelers. His brother, Dalvin, said he always keeps tabs on his younger sibling, even when they play at the same time, as they did in Week 5.

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Head coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE