Detroit Lions trade OL Laken Tomlinson to Niners

A first-round pick from the 2015 draft is on the move.

Despite needs across their own offensive line, the Detroit Lions traded guard Laken Tomlinson, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2015 draft, to the 49ers, the team announced Thursday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo add the Lions will receive a 2019 fifth-round pick as compensation.

The move is another aggressive step for the John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan regime in San Francisco. While the team seems intent on building through the draft over the coming years, the 49ers were active in free agency and are continuing to toil away at their foundation. Should he be able to turn the corner, Tomlinson will help make the 49ers a surprisingly formidable offensive line led by Stalwart Joe Staley and right tackle Trent Brown.

The 49ers could be without 2016 first-round pick Josh Garnett for about a month. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, Garnett, who started 11 games for the 49ers last year, could wind up on the team's short-term injured reserve list after getting his knee scoped earlier in the month. Pelissero reported at the time in early August that the minor cleanup might cost Garnett close to two months of recovery time.

The Lions, meanwhile, recently handed their left tackle job to former No. 2 overall pick and Rams castaway Greg Robinson.

Tomlinson, 25, started 10 games for the Lions last year at both guard and tackle.

The move is yet another sign that teams will try to pick off potentially valuable assets ahead of a massive cut down day on Saturday, when all rosters need to be trimmed from 90 to 53 by 4 p.m. ET. Tomlinson will provide some excellent depth moving forward for the Niners.