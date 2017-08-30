Around the NFL

Transactions: Bucs, Griffin agree on contract extension

Published: Aug 30, 2017 at 03:19 AM

Because of a shoulder injury, Ryan Griffin has likely lost the backup quarterback job in Tampa Bay to Ryan Fitzpatrick. That didn't stop the Bucs from giving the young signal-caller a contract extension Wednesday, however.

The team announced they have given Griffin a one-year extension through 2018. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal likely brings down the quarterback's base pay for 2017 but gives him a chance to compete for the backup job behind Jameis Winston next season.

Griffin, who was on the Bucs' active roster in both 2015 and 2016, signed a restricted free agent contract with Tampa Bay this offseason. He was injured in the Buccaneers' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering a shoulder injury that did not require surgery.

Griffin completed four of his nine pass attempts for 57 yards before departing with the injury. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Griffin was "outplaying" Fitzpatrick prior to hurting his shoulder.

Here are some other transactions we're tracking Wednesday:

  1. The Cleveland Brownsreleased veteran cornerabckJoe Haden. Rapoport reported the Saints, Cowboys, Colts and Steelers have already shown interest in signing Haden.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed linebackers Carlos Fields and Christian Tago. They also announced they waived cornerback Mitchell White and released cornerback Ron Brooks.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons announced they waived wide receiver Reginald Davis III, offensive tackle Wil Freeman and safeties Jordan Moore and Deron Washington. The team also announced it reached an injury settlement with tackle Kevin Graf.
  1. The Tennessee Titans have waived (injured) both cornerback Jeremy Boykins and wide receiver Mekale McKay.
  1. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Rapoport adds Roberts' deal is worth $12 million with $6.45 million guaranteed.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield dealing with high ankle sprain; P.J. Walker in line to start vs. Rams

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Backup QB P.J. Walker is in line to start vs. Rams.

news

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny to miss rest of 2022 season after fracturing fibula vs. Saints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that RB Rashaad Penny suffered a broken fibula that will end his season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season

Matt Rhule has been fired as head coach of the Panthers after starting his third season with a 1-4 record. Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will replace Rhule as the interim coach.

news

Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson's return six weeks after being shot: 'We know he is ready to roll'

The Commanders fell short of victory Sunday against the Titans, but Brian Robinson's return to the lineup six weeks after being shot provided a personal win.

news

Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall provided a spark for the second straight week with 197 scrimmage yards in a blowout win over Miami.

news

Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts

It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback.

news

Giants' 4-1 start under coach Brian Daboll silences doubters: 'We've been for real since Day 1'

The Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Packers in London.

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Justin Tucker's latest game-winner: 'I thank God we have Tuck on our side'

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the game's biggest special-teams advantage, and he proved it again on Sunday night with a 43-yard game-winning kick.

news

Falcons trade former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to Browns

The Browns are acquiring former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a late-round draft swap, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill's versatility in four-TD game vs. Seahawks: 'It's a good piece to have'

Hill rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in New Orleans' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill was brought in for key situations throughout the game to provide another offensive option for the Saints, and his contributions helped New Orleans come out on top in the back-and-forth contest.

news

Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground

Sunday's Falcons-Buccaneers game included a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Falcons DT Grady Jarrett. Referee Jerome Boger defended the call after the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE