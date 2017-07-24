Training camp storylines: Rookie QBs, Cowboys drama, more

Life comes at you fast once training camp starts, so even though rookie quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (the Bears), DeShone Kizer (the Browns) and Deshaun Watson (the Texans) could use more time, there will be plenty of pressure to get them ready quickly. (The Chiefs can afford to have much more patience with their rookie QB, Patrick Mahomes, because Alex Smith is still the starter). Keep the closest eye on Houston, where Watson and Tom Savage will battle for the starting job on a playoff team that looks to be Super Bowl-ready at virtually every other position. Coach Bill O'Brien, who has shuffled quarterbacks like so many playing cards, finally has a young talent to groom, and it's probably not an accident that in a March interview, he couldn't help mentioning Savage's injury history while otherwise praising him. Bonus viewing: Is 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg the Jets' franchise quarterback or a catastrophic draft miss? With a desperately young and rebuilding roster around him, can he win the starting job out of camp over the veteran Josh McCown?