Analysis

Training camp storylines: Rookie QBs, Cowboys drama, more

Published: Jul 24, 2017 at 03:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

We could tell you that one of the biggest stories to watch when NFL training camps open this week is how the New England Patriots will integrate their ever-expanding collection of options for Tom Brady into their already powerful offense. But there's not much suspense there. The deployment of the offseason haul of weapons, including speedster receiver Brandin Cooks, almost certainly is going to go fabulously well, and the Patriots will be back in the playoffs come January, perhaps trailing some new offensive records behind them, as they pursue a second straight title.

More intriguing are the teams from both conferences that are in pursuit of the kind of consistent excellence the Patriots have nailed down. The ability of the Falcons to bounce back from their gut-punch of a Super Bowl loss. The Steelers' defense trying to find a pass rush that can adequately harass Brady, if they meet in January once more. How much magic Aaron Rodgers can conjure again.

Here, then, are some of the most prominent issues players, coaches and clubs will confront as they begin the effort to dethrone the defending champions:

1) Getting the rookies ready

Life comes at you fast once training camp starts, so even though rookie quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (the Bears), DeShone Kizer (the Browns) and Deshaun Watson (the Texans) could use more time, there will be plenty of pressure to get them ready quickly. (The Chiefs can afford to have much more patience with their rookie QB, Patrick Mahomes, because Alex Smith is still the starter). Keep the closest eye on Houston, where Watson and Tom Savage will battle for the starting job on a playoff team that looks to be Super Bowl-ready at virtually every other position. Coach Bill O'Brien, who has shuffled quarterbacks like so many playing cards, finally has a young talent to groom, and it's probably not an accident that in a March interview, he couldn't help mentioning Savage's injury history while otherwise praising him. Bonus viewing: Is 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg the Jets' franchise quarterback or a catastrophic draft miss? With a desperately young and rebuilding roster around him, can he win the starting job out of camp over the veteran Josh McCown?

2) The golden shoulders

Carolina's Cam Newton (partially torn rotator cuff) and Indianapolis' Andrew Luck (labrum repair) are coming off shoulder surgeries. Luck, who played well last year, hasn't started to throw yet and seems likely to miss at least the first few practices of camp. (UPDATE: Colts GM Chris Ballard announced Monday that Luck will be placed on the PUP list, though he also said Luck has begun a throwing program.) Newton, who had a dramatic drop-off in 2016 from his MVP season, started throwing late in the offseason. Their progress will be two of the most closely scrutinized stories this summer, particularly if their preseason game action is limited in any way.

3) The Cowboys

There's never a shortage of stories or attention here, and this camp will be no different. Can Dak Prescott repeat his rookie magic? Is the defense improved? The most important issue, though, is Ezekiel Elliott, who is still under investigationby the NFLfor a domestic-violence allegation and was recently present during a late-night incident at a Dallas bar, although police have suspended that investigation. The Cowboys and their early season opponents are anxiously awaiting word as to whether he will be suspended, and it's worth watching to see how Elliott handles being under the microscope when camp starts.

4) Questions in Washington and Carolina

What the heck is going on here? Nobody really expected Kirk Cousins to sign a long-term deal with the Redskins before last week's deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so. But you don't often see team executives light their starting quarterbacks on fire by trying to publicly paint them as greedy before the season even begins. Deconstructing the every utterance of Cousins, his teammates, coach Jay Gruden, president Bruce Allen and owner Dan Snyder ought to be a hoot. And let's see how contract negotiations and personnel moves go in Carolina, after owner Jerry Richardson stunningly fired general manager Dave Gettleman last week. Former GM Marty Hurney, whose salary-cap mess Gettleman was hired to clean up, is back in an interim role, but he will make all the personnel decisions this season.

5) Colin Kaepernick and the job market?

It's hard to argue now that Kaepernick's persistent unemployment is not at least somewhat connected to his political protest last season. Owners should probably privately ponder what that says about their league. But in the meantime, at what point do camp injuries and the desperation for a quarterback who is better than most current backups (and more than a few starters) overwhelm timidity about dealing with the perceived risk of a backlash over signing Kaepernick?

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' preview: Dan Campbell at center of Lions' close-up

What should you expect from Dan Campbell, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions in the upcoming 'Hard Knocks' season? Dan Hanzus sets the table for what's to come in Tuesday's premiere and beyond.

news

Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk

Since March, a whopping 11 wideouts have signed contracts averaging at least $20 million per year. Who'll provide the most bang for the buck? Bucky Brooks offers his rankings. Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk.

news

With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor won the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards last season, but Indianapolis missed the playoffs. With Matt Ryan now quarterbacking the offense, Jeffri Chadiha writes that the Colts hope less is more for their star running back.

news

2022 Heisman Trophy watch list: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud headline top 10 candidates for award

With college football fall camps getting underway across the country, Eric Edholm provides his top 10 candidates for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Who are the top threats to Alabama QB Bryce Young's quest to repeat?

news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season. Does Christian McCaffrey crack the top 10 after battling injuries over the last two seasons? And who holds the No. 1 spot? Check out MJD's full pecking order.

news

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady

Which NFL players are poised to cash in after the 2022 season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 prospective free agents for 2023, and the class is headlined by a pair of quarterbacks with a 20-year(!) age difference: Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2023 modern-era predictions

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame about to enshrine its newest members, Adam Rank predicts which modern-era players will make the Class of 2023. Are Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis locks to be elected in their first year of eligibility?

news

Panthers' Jaycee Horn among cornerbacks poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Is Jaycee Horn ready for a premier role in the Panthers' secondary? DeAngelo Hall, who spent 14 years in the NFL as a defensive back, spotlights three cornerbacks who are poised for Year 2 breakouts in 2022.

news

Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame about to officially enshrine the Class of 2022 this weekend, Adam Schein seeks to answer an intriguing question: Which current players are LOCKS to eventually hit Canton? Nine active stars fit the bill.

news

Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Which wide receivers from the 2021 NFL Draft class will break through in 2022? Marc Sessler identifies five pass-catchers poised to reach new heights in Year 2, including budding stars from the Giants and Jets.

news

2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Which presumptive starters could find themselves moving down the depth chart by the end of the month? Eric Edholm identifies 14 players who could be skating on thin ice in training camp.

news

The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career

Ahead of Dick Vermeil's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Kurt Warner reflects on his former coach's greatest attribute and how it impacted the Super Bowl-winning QB's life and own HOF career.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE