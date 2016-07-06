Training camp preview: Rex Ryan pushing Bills

Offseason in a nutshell: For the first time, Rex Ryan enters a season in Buffalo with a presumptive -- and productive -- starting quarterback boasting NFL experience. He's had a year to shave his system of the nonbelievers (former defensive end Mario Williams is now with the Dolphins) and financially reward the ones who are willing to take a bigger role, or at least not complain about it as loudly (Marcell Dareussigned an extension last September that carries him through the 2021 season and could be worth more than $100 million). So here we are with Ryan, perennially wedged between a rock and a hard place. The prevailing offseason rumor was that the Bills wanted to cut bait after one season despite the fact that Ryan is really the only coach to have legitimately challenged Bill Belichick in the AFC East over the last seven years. Ryan, after resisting the possibility for years, added his twin brother, Rob, to his staff in what seems like a last-ditch effort to reclaim his status as the best defensive mind in the NFL. (I, for one, still think he is, even if his persona gets in the way at times.) The Bills are loaded with excellent coaches, including soon-to-be head men Anthony Lynn and Greg Roman. They also have several star-caliber players and a new first-round pick on defense who -- if healthy -- could ramp up Buffalo's lackluster pass rush.