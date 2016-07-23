Training camp preview: Chargers rising in AFC West?

Gordon's futile first season was not all his fault, but reading between the lines, one could tell there was some behind-the-scenes cringing done by the Chargers' coaching staff and executive group after witnessing a wildly disappointing 184 carries and 641 yards. It's not fair to blame his struggles on the offensive line alone either, which is why this offseason served as a motivational pick-me-up campaign to boost Gordon's confidence heading into camp. The NFL moves fast and San Diego needs some kind of running game after Gordon finished third to last among qualifying NFL running backs in Rushing Net Yards Over Average (NYoA), a wonderful stat compiled by NFL GSIS that measures a team's performance with that player on the field against a league average that factors in just about everything. The only running backs theoretically worse? DeMarco Murray and Jeremy Hill. The bottom line: San Diego cannot afford to have a player on the field that makes the team markedly worse. Can Gordon show us that 2015 was just an aberration?