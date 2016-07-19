Around the NFL

Training camp preview: Bears ready to make noise?

Published: Jul 19, 2016 at 06:25 AM

Training camp is quickly approaching, which means it's time to preview the most exciting part of the summer. Over the next month, Around The NFL's Conor Orr will break down all 32 teams and give us something to look for in late July.

Today, we take a look at the Chicago Bears. Click on the tabs above to see other NFC North camp previews. For the rest of the NFL, click here.

Training camp report date: Rookies and veterans, July 27.

Training camp location: Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Offseason in a nutshell: General manager Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox are in Year 2 of a roster remake. The team brought in linebackers familiar with the system, like Danny Trevathan (who played under Fox in Denver), and high-production vets like Jerrell Freeman to add a consistent punch to Fox's defense. The Bears also smartly inked Bobby Massie on the first day of free agency in order to free their best offensive lineman, Kyle Long, for a move back to guard. This should be the year we see the fruits of Pace's labor across the offensive line, as Massie joins Long, 2015 third-round pick Hroniss Grasu, 2016 second-rounder Cody Whitehair and Charles Leno, who was essentially christened the team's left tackle this offseason. The Bears are hoping a younger backfield, led by Jeremy Langford, gels with the line up front to make life easier for Jay Cutler and yet another new offensive coordinator.

Player to watch: Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery is in between a rock and a hard place here. The wideout did not get a long-term deal done before the deadline to do so for franchise-tagged players, leaving him a very well-compensated receiver for the 2016 season, but not beyond. Some receivers flourish in this type of situation, and others (former Giants first-round pick Hakeem Nicks comes to mind) end up doing more damage to their open-market worth than ever expected. People in Jeffery's position need to balance diplomacy with their obvious unhappiness. They need to balance aggression on the field with the fear that they are not financially secure beyond the current season. We'll get a feel for how Jeffery will approach this early on as he keeps one eye on March 2017.

THREE BURNING QUESTIONS:

1. How much of a "committee approach" will the Bears actually use in the backfield?

Fox told the Chicago Tribune that he'll ride the hot hand between Jeremy Langford, Ka'Deem Carey and Jacquizz Rodgers, with fifth-round pick Jordan Howard potentially mixing in. That's a fairly standard line at this point in the year -- it dangles the reward in front of all running backs and keeps them working hard -- but we'll see how serious Fox is about "limiting the workload" throughout the season and preparing up to four backs for regular roles.

2. Will Kevin White continue to drop passes?

White, Chicago's first-round pick in 2015, missed all of last season with an injury, but debuted his raw skill set during minicamp this year. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, though, drops were a major part of his first lengthy stretch as a full-time starter, which is a problem that will need addressing early on in camp.

3. Will Jay Cutler secure his future in Chicago?

Despite the growing sentiment that Cutler was on his way out, the cannon-armed passer had a decent season last year. Dowell Loggains, his quarterbacks coach in 2015, has been elevated to offensive coordinator, and Cutler's offense theoretically gets better with the addition of a healthy White. We've thrown platitudes at Cutler throughout his career, accusing him of a lack of leadership and poise and gusto, but he has all the tools for a late-career bounce-back. Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger all got better in their mid-30s -- can Cutler?

Way-too-early season prediction: While Chicago does not seem to possess the talent to contribute in a crowded NFC North, we like the Bears' chances of winning some big games against division rivals and being more of a nagging presence than they were in Fox's first season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL taking next step toward playing games in Germany, to unveil three finalist cities

The NFL is taking the next critical step toward playing a regular season game in Germany, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair injured finger

Russell Wilson is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair his injured finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance to make first start vs. Cardinals; Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) out 

Trey Lance's number is being called. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo will not be available for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals because of a lingering calf injury.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Teddy Bridgewater participated in Broncos practice for the second straight day on Friday, this time as a full participant. If he clears the final step of concussion protocol Saturday, he should start vs. Pittsburgh.
news

Julio Jones (hamstring) out for Titans; A.J. Brown to play vs. Jags

The Titans will get one of their two big-name wide receivers back for their Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that A.J. Brown would play Sunday, but Julio Jones remains out.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is a long shot to play in Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. The Panthers officially listed the RB as doubtful to play due to the hamstring injury suffered in Week 3. McCaffrey did not play Week 4.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 8

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury will keep him out for at least one more week. The good news for the Buccaneers: Edge rusher ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ (shoulder) and corner Jamel Dean (knee) will both play Sunday, per HC Bruce Arians.
news

Russell Wilson (finger) to undergo MRI following negative X-rays; surgery still possible

Russell Wilson avoided a fracture to his injured finger -- at least as far as the X-ray could tell. X-rays on Wilson's finger came back negative with an MRI to follow Friday before a consultation with hand specialist, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

What to watch for in New York Jets-Atlanta Falcons in London

In the first of two straight weeks featuring games from London, star rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Zach Wilson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the New York Jets will face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on NFL Network.
news

Stephon Gilmore harbors no hard feelings toward Patriots, excited to join Panthers

The Patriots planned to release Stephon Gilmore before agreeing to a trade with the Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The All-Pro corner said he harbors no ill will toward his former club, despite animosity built up by the lack of a new contract he'd been seeking this offseason.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW