Training camp position battles to watch: Steelers

Published: Jul 22, 2016 at 12:34 PM

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the breakdown below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receivers

Antonio Brown is a first round pick in fantasy. Markus Wheaton, who will serve as the No. 2 by default, is a great value pick based on his eighth-round ADP. But with Martavis Bryant suspended for the year, who will be the Steelers No. 3 wideout? It's pretty much down to veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey and second-year receiver Sammie Coates.

Sammie Coates - He garnered some praise this offseason (who hasn't), and some expect him to be the biggest benefactor of Bryant's absence. Coates is an athletic freak but he will need to really shine in camp to earn significant snaps that would translate to fantasy value.

Darrius Heyward-Bey - A veteran presence in the Steelers locker room, he had just 24 catches over his last 32 games in Pittsburgh so he's not a viable option in fantasy. Even without Coates as a factor last season, DHB didn't produce enough to be drafted. He's also going to battle tight end Ladarius Green for targets.

Why wait? CLICK HERE to get your 2016 NFL Fantasy season started.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Best, worst-case rookie scenarios, rookie projections

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East Fantasy Preview (AKA East of Burden)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 recap: What you need to know about position battles, injuries and more

Where does Geno Smith stand in the Seahawks' QB battle? Is Courtland Sutton in for a big year? Did Malik Willis show signs of progress? Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the pertinent developments from Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE