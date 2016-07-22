Training camp position battles to watch: Steelers

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the breakdown below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide receivers
Antonio Brown is a first round pick in fantasy. Markus Wheaton, who will serve as the No. 2 by default, is a great value pick based on his eighth-round ADP. But with Martavis Bryant suspended for the year, who will be the Steelers No. 3 wideout? It's pretty much down to veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey and second-year receiver Sammie Coates.
Sammie Coates - He garnered some praise this offseason (who hasn't), and some expect him to be the biggest benefactor of Bryant's absence. Coates is an athletic freak but he will need to really shine in camp to earn significant snaps that would translate to fantasy value.
Darrius Heyward-Bey - A veteran presence in the Steelers locker room, he had just 24 catches over his last 32 games in Pittsburgh so he's not a viable option in fantasy. Even without Coates as a factor last season, DHB didn't produce enough to be drafted. He's also going to battle tight end Ladarius Green for targets.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise.