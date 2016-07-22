Training camp position battles to watch: Broncos

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the breakdown below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.
Denver Broncos
Quarterbacks
With the retirement of Peyton Manning and the departure of Brock Osweiler to Houston, the reigning Super Bowl champions have to hit the reset button at quarterback.
Mark Sanchez - Sanchez is entering his eighth season in the NFL and will likely win the starting job due to his veteran status. He has playoff experience and is surrounded by elite-level weapons in Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and C.J. Anderson. Although he may not be the best option as your starting fantasy quarterback, he could have some matchup-based streaming potential during the season. He's not the locked in starter yet, but a strong showing in camp will solidify his job as the team's first option at signal-caller.
Trevor Siemien - While Sanchez is the favorite to win the job, there is a definite competition brewing in Denver. Siemien, a seventh-round draft selection last year, apparently has a shot at winning the starting job. This could just be coach-speak in order to drive competition and boost performance, but at this point we have to take it seriously. It remains to be seen what kind of fantasy value Siemien would bring if he did start for the Broncos, but hopefully we will get a good look at what he can do in the preseason.
Paxton Lynch - A late first round selection in this year's draft, Lynch finished Spring OTAs as the third quarterback on Denver's depth chart. If he makes progress in camp though, he could capitalize on added reps if either Sanchez or Siemien falter. The quarterback situation in Denver this year is reminiscent of what happened with Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallet in Houston in 2015.
