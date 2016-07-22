Training camp position battles to watch: Broncos

Published: Jul 22, 2016 at 12:41 PM

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the breakdown below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.

Denver Broncos

Quarterbacks

With the retirement of Peyton Manning and the departure of Brock Osweiler to Houston, the reigning Super Bowl champions have to hit the reset button at quarterback.

Mark Sanchez - Sanchez is entering his eighth season in the NFL and will likely win the starting job due to his veteran status. He has playoff experience and is surrounded by elite-level weapons in Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and C.J. Anderson. Although he may not be the best option as your starting fantasy quarterback, he could have some matchup-based streaming potential during the season. He's not the locked in starter yet, but a strong showing in camp will solidify his job as the team's first option at signal-caller.

Trevor Siemien - While Sanchez is the favorite to win the job, there is a definite competition brewing in Denver. Siemien, a seventh-round draft selection last year, apparently has a shot at winning the starting job. This could just be coach-speak in order to drive competition and boost performance, but at this point we have to take it seriously. It remains to be seen what kind of fantasy value Siemien would bring if he did start for the Broncos, but hopefully we will get a good look at what he can do in the preseason.

Paxton Lynch - A late first round selection in this year's draft, Lynch finished Spring OTAs as the third quarterback on Denver's depth chart. If he makes progress in camp though, he could capitalize on added reps if either Sanchez or Siemien falter. The quarterback situation in Denver this year is reminiscent of what happened with Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallet in Houston in 2015.

Why wait? CLICK HERE to get your 2016 NFL Fantasy season started.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, meaning he won't be available to play until Week 5.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the Los Angeles Chargers' prized offseason acquisitions, will miss 2-4 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.

news

Move the Sticks: Play-callers under the most pressure

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell building Vikings' culture via easy authenticity, strong acuity

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell exudes a calm demeanor that belies his 37-year-old greenness. Jim Trotter profiles a rising leader with easy authenticity and strong acuity. "One of the best people I've ever met," Josh McDaniels said. "It won't shock me if he has success and has success early."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE