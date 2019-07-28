Training Camp Buzz: Fitz impressed by Kyler Murray

"You got to know what makes guys click. Sometimes you got to know what lights a fire under someone," Darnold said. "Me, I like being called out in front of everyone because I want to prove to everyone that I can do it. But some guys you might want to go 1-on-1 ... because if you call them out in front of the team they might get a little shell-shocked and they might respond to it in a different way. So you just got to get to know guys."