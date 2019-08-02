Training Camp Buzz: Beckham calls Browns 'AAU team'

"It's a unique situation in that the guy you're sharing the room with is a future Hall of Famer, is a guy who's had that much success and there's that much to learn," Jones said. "I think I'm lucky to be in this situation and it's worked out well for me. So whatever the plan is, I trust it, I'm looking forward to doing what I can this year to help our team, whatever that is. But I think it's a special opportunity for me to be in that room, so I'm appreciating that."