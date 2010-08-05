Traffic stop leads to ticket, missed curfew for Titans' Britt

Published: Aug 05, 2010 at 08:33 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt said Thursday that confusion over a misplaced driver's license led to him being ticketed for driving without a license and missing curfew at training camp.

Britt said he lost his license and went to the Department of Safety in Tennessee for a new one when he was told New Jersey had placed a hold on it. Needing identification to board a plane, Britt was issued a photo I.D.

"I asked the lady, if I found my license, would it be OK to drive? She said OK," Britt said. "I found my old license. I also had a paper from New Jersey to release my license, but I never went back to motor vehicles. The lady said I was OK with the license in my hand."

Britt was arrested in January when police found three outstanding traffic warrants from two different New Jersey towns. Britt paid the $865 due and was released.

Britt had driven around New Jersey and Tennessee the past few months and said he actually had been stopped a couple times without the issue arising. But he was with his fiancee on his way back to the Titans' hotel 30 minutes before curfew Wednesday night when an officer pulled him over because the windows in his Camaro were tinted too dark.

The officer found Britt listed in the computer as "unlicensed" with the license for "ID only." Therefore, Britt was ticketed for driving without a license, and the officer then checked his fiancee's license to make sure she was cleared to drive.

"Well, the organization has been very much involved in trying to monitor things that need to be cleaned up early in the offseason, and we were led to believe that they were taken care of," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said. "You know, we do have the capabilities and we probably should do a little bit more than we have, but when someone says everything is fine, we assume that everything is fine."

Britt was late for curfew, but he had a strong practice Thursday, including catching a long ball in perfect stride for a would-be touchdown. Britt, the Titans' top draft pick in 2009, had a team-high 701 receiving yards last season.

Britt's problem now? Finding time to deliver the New Jersey paperwork that clears the hold on his license. The Titans' lone day off is Sunday, when state government offices are closed.

Britt said he'll talk to Fisher about taking care of it because he doesn't trust anyone to handle this task.

"I have to handle things myself," Britt said.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

news

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum has found another landing spot in Buffalo after the Bills traded for him to back up Josh Allen. Feeling "wanted," Keenum is excited to be a part of a new squad and excited at the prospects of being part of a Super Bowl contender.

news

Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: What's next for Deshaun Watson?

What happens with Deshaun Watson? What's next for Deebo Samuel? How will the remaining quarterback dominoes fall? As NFL teams take a break before training camp, Judy Battista explores the five biggest questions lingering around the league.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW