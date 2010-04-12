Trade for Holmes just latest in long line of bold moves by Jets

Ryan's hard-edged, lead-with-the-chin approach is not an act. He is a genuine tough guy who knows how to handle difficult personalities. He can reach them in ways that other coaches can't, with the right words and actions spoken and taken at the right times. Ryan's gift is convincing all of his players -- but especially the so-called outcasts -- that even though the outside world might be against them, they have a sanctuary on the inside. He gets them to fully buy into the team concept and his aggressive, take-no-prisoners mentality.